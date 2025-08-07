Champions crowned at maiden Ochekwu Adokwu memorial chess tournament

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benjamin Omorere and Efe Uba have emerged winners of the Rapid and Britz Categories respectively, of the Maiden Edition of the Engr. Ochekwu Adokwu Memorial Chess Championship.

‎‎The two-day tournament which took place in Makurdi brought together 61 participants from across the country with each competitor vying for glory in their respective categories.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the Chief organizer of the prestigious game, Mr. Agaba Adokwu who spoke on behalf of the organizers commended all the participants for their resilience and performances in the tournament.

He lauded key stakeholders who contributed to the success of the championship, noting that “the Championship is the labour of my love for chess and driven by my desire to give back to society, and my heartfelt wish to honour the memory of my late brother, Engr. Ochekwu Adokwu who until his death was an avid chess enthusiast.”

While highlighting the enormous benefits of Chess to include enhanced cognitive skills, strategic thinking, and problem-solving abilities, Adokwu called on all spirited individuals, particularly Chess lovers and the Government of Benue State to continue to promote and develop the game in Benue State, disclosing that his desire was to make the championship a biennial event.

In their seperate tributes to the late Engr Ochekwu Adokwu, Mrs. Christy Adokwu, Favour Adokwu, Oche Ogori, Engr. Bendega Jila all described the deceased as a very gentle young man who made sacrifices for the comfort of others and prayed that God continue to grant his soul eternal rest and console his family.

President of Nigeria Chess Federation (NCF), DIG Sani Mohammed appreciated the organizers of the Championship for putting up the event that resonated Chess in Benue State.

Represented by International Arbiter Akhiwo Eugene, the President stated that the caliber of people and the turnout for the grand finale was a testament to late Engr. Adokwu’s impact on the society when he was alive.

While congratulating winners of the tournament, the NCF President reiterated his call on the government of Benue State to support and help grow the game in the state, noting that, “the game is significant in increasing logical thinking, analytical and problem-solving skills.”

In a goodwill message, the Director of Sports, Benue Ministry of Youths and Sports who was represented by the Head of Training and Coaching in the Ministry, Mr. Peter Obaike commended the organisers of the competition for their foresight.

During the closing ceremony, Special recognition awards were presented to the officiating team members and key stakeholders including Prof. Godwin Abu, Prof. David Aondoakaa Utume, Anthony Agbenyi Ogor and Mrs. Roselyne Jila.

Highpoint of the event was the presentation of cheques to the winner of the Rapid Category, Mr. Omorere Benjamin and four runners up as well as winner of the Britz Category, Uba Efe and two runners up, including two best female players and two under 14 players.