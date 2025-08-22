Champion Breweries seals deal to acquire Bullet to drive growth

By Peter Egwuat

Champion Breweries Plc, a subsidiary of enJOYcorp has entered into an agreement for the acquisition of the iconic Bullet brand, one of Africa’s fastest-growing ready-to-drink (RTD) energy beverage portfolios.

According to a statement made available to Vanguard on Thursday, and released to Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX, the acquisition underscores enJOYcorp’s ambition to scale category-leading African brands into globally competitive market leaders.

According to the statement : “The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals, will see Champion Breweries acquiring all brand assets and intellectual property for Bullet from Sun Mark International Limited (“Sun Mark”). The brands will be held under a new Netherlands-based entity with Champion Breweries holding a majority interest in the new business, while Vinar N.V, a Belgian entity and the majority shareholders of Sun Mark, will hold a minority stake

“With nearly five decades of brewing heritage since its incorporation in 1974, and as a publicly listed company on the Nigerian Exchange, Champion Breweries brings a track record of trust, quality, and market resilience to this landmark acquisition”.

The statement explained that Bullet is an established leader in the RTD and energy drink segment in Nigeria, with its flagship Bullet Black enjoying independent market leadership. The brand’s reach spans over 14 African countries, including Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana, Ivory Coast, DRC and Tanzania. Notably, the Bullet transaction will significantly enhance Champion Breweries’ foreign exchange earnings, further strengthening Champion Breweries’ financial stability.

Speaking on the acquisition, Mr. Imo-Abasi Jacob, Chairman of Champion Breweries said: “This proposed acquisition will mark a transformative step for Champion Breweries, expanding our portfolio to include high-growth categories with strong consumer demand. Bullet’s international footprint and brand strength perfectly align with our vision for sustainable growth and market leadership.”

Mr. David Butler, Managing Director of enJOYcorp, added: “We see tremendous potential in Bullet as a truly global African brand. With its strong position in key markets and significant headroom for expansion, we will be poised to accelerate growth through new product launches, market entries, and strategic synergies across our operations, working with existing partners and strengthening the distribution reach of all products in our range.”

The statement added: “These synergies will include shared distribution routes, consolidated warehousing, integrated stock management, and centralised resource allocation to maximise efficiency and scale”.