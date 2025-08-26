Celebration of identity, nationhood in My Father’s Shadow film

By Prisca Sam-Duru

A new feature film, “My Father’s Shadow” billed to hit the cinemas this September, celebrates memory, identity, fatherhood, and nationhood, reaffirming Nigeria’s creative power and inspiring investment in culturally authentic storytelling.

My Father’s Shadow, which is Akinola Davies Jr.’s debut feature, will have its global theatrical premiere in Nigeria on September 19, 2025, marking both an artistic triumph and the beginning of a new chapter in Nigerian cinema.

My Father’s Shadow made cinematic history as the first Nigerian feature to be officially selected in the Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard section, receiving a prestigious Caméra d’Or Special Mention for best first feature. This notable recognition is consistent with the film’s larger mission of preserving and archiving Nigerian stories through cinematic artistry.

My Father’s Shadow takes place over the course of one day in Lagos, against the backdrop of the aftermath of the June 12, 1993 presidential election. It follows two brothers, Akin and Remi, as their estranged father, Folarin (Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù), guides them through the city. Shot on 16mm film, it combines poetic visuals with emotional realism, providing both visual and narrative depth.

The film, according to director Akinola, is deeply personal. “With no context, the script was sent to me, and I actually cried when I read it… It’s a testament to the talent and the thriving Nigerian film industry. Point a camera at anything in Lagos, and it’s so cinematic.”

He further described the film as part of Nollywood’s arthouse branch saying, “80% of our cast and crew are from it. We’re creating something together. Africans should be proud of their aesthetics.”

My Father’s Shadow is a collaboration between Fatherland Productions (based in Lagos), Element Pictures, MUBI and Crybaby, with funding from BBC Film, the BFI, and partners Fremantle and Electric Theatre Collective. It demonstrates that high-quality, commercially viable cinema can be created in Nigeria through home-grown talent and international collaboration.

With over 80% of the crew being Nigerian and it being filmed entirely in Lagos and Ibadan, the production boosted local infrastructure and talent. It indicates a creative and economic empowerment model: a visual archive and a growth engine.

The film introduces new stars, Godwin and Chibuike Marvellous Egbo, and demonstrates the industry’s ability to engage global audiences without sacrificing its roots.

While Group CEO of Filmhouse Group, Kene Okwuosa, echoes this industry shift, noting that “At Filmhouse, we are committed to backing stories that push boundaries and showcase the depth of Nigerian talent to audiences at home and abroad,” Chief Content Officer at FilmOne Entertainment, Ladun Awobokun adds, “My Father’s Shadow isn’t just a film, it represents the next chapter of cinematic possibility in Nigeria.”