CEF, OGAV mark 11 years of GLAM camp, empower 1,000 girls with skills, scholarships

Over 1,000 girls from public secondary schools in Lagos State have benefitted from mentorship, career guidance, and educational support under the 2025 edition of the Girls Leadership and Mentorship (GLAM) Summer Camp, organised by Ornaments of Grace and Virtue Foundation (OGAV) in partnership with Cakasa Ebenezer Foundation (CEF).

The two-week camp, themed “I Am a Girl,” which ended on Thursday at Government Senior College, Agege, also marked the 11th anniversary of OGAV’s flagship initiative aimed at equipping girls in underserved communities with life skills, digital literacy, and leadership capacity.

Executive Director of CEF, Mrs. Helen Egbe, disclosed during the closing ceremony that 19 girls who previously participated in the programme are currently on full scholarships through secondary and tertiary education, a direct outcome of the foundation’s collaboration with OGAV.

According to Egbe, “Over the years, we have supported with learning materials, facilitation, and mentorship. But more than that, and this I say with quiet joy, 19 girls who once sat where you sit now are currently on scholarship, through secondary school and up to university level.”

She announced further donations from CEF, including two branded laptops for top academic performers, 24 branded school bags, over 1,000 branded jotters and pens, and lunch support for 200 girls throughout the camp.

“To be a girl is not just about appearance, it’s about power, purpose, and possibility. At CEF, we are proud to stand behind these girls as they rise and lead,” she added.

Tutor-General/Permanent Secretary, Education District 1, Dr. (Mrs.) Idowu Olufunke Oyetola, represented by Ms. Kolade Abiola, commended the organisers for creating platforms that help girls make informed career choices while instilling values of integrity and ambition.

Special Guest Speaker, Mrs. Anuoluwapo Ajayi, urged the girls to take ownership of their futures, warning, “No one owes you anything. It’s up to you to set goals and work hard.”

OGAV founder, Mrs. Olubukola Kolade, encouraged participants to put the training to use while expressing appreciation to CEF for its sustained partnership.

A highlight of the event was the testimony of Adeola Bakare, a 2019 GLAM alumna and now a Philosophy student at Lagos State University, who credited the programme with changing her life trajectory. “OGAV made me believe that being a girl child is not a mistake, it’s a gift,” she said.

The ceremony, attended by facilitators, educators, corporate partners, and government representatives, also saw the presentation of academic bursaries to six students for the 2025/2026 academic session, and a “Show and Tell” performance by the girls.

Since inception, GLAM Camp has impacted thousands of girls in Lagos State, providing mentorship, character building, and academic support. Both CEF and OGAV say they remain committed to expanding the initiative to reach more communities in the coming years.