CEE-HOPE mourns poet-journalist Evelyn Osagie

Evelyn Osagie

The Centre for Children’s Health Education, Orientation and Protection (CEE-HOPE) has expressed deep sadness over the sudden and untimely passing of Ms Evelyn Osagie, a gifted, versatile and vibrant poet-journalist, a culture promoter and an unwavering advocate for the vulnerable.

A statement by CEE-HOPE’s executive director, Betty Abah, said Ms Osagie was notable in championing the cause of women and children, civil liberties, and mental health, recalling a report she did about Indian Ayuba, a young girl who lived with her mother who was mentally challenged.

Abah said: “An Assistant Editor at The Nation Newspaper, Ms Osagie dedicated her career to championing the causes of women and children, civil liberties, and mental health. Her groundbreaking concept of “experiential poetry” a compelling fusion of poetic artistry, journalistic clarity, and visual storytelling made her a singular talent in Nigeria’s cultural and media landscape.

“Born in Lagos, Evelyn’s commitment to humanity was evident in stories like her long-standing coverage of Indian Ayuba, a young girl living with a mentally challenged mother, stories she pursued with rare empathy and dedication. Her contributions were recognized with the Nigeria Media Merit Award for Female Reporter of the Year in 2015. She remained grounded, generous, and fully committed to advocacy, often amplifying the work of NGOs, civil society groups, and causes which we also wholeheartedly align with at CEE-HOPE.

“Personally, Ms Osagie was a friend of the house and helped amplify several of our programmes through her empathic reportage. But she went beyond her journalistic calling by engaging young people at our events, impromptly reading her poems and counselling them albeit with her signature elaborate and brightly coloured ankara head wraps, adding so much colour and verve to such occasions. It was obvious that her heart was with the young and vulnerable. She also visited and engaged young people and families in a number our communities in Lagos including Makoko and Monkey Village.

“Her passion for arts was profound. She organised African-themed poetic arts installations and held audiences across Nigeria and beyond spellbound with her poetry performances, platforms she utilised to preach humanity.

“We will always remember Ms Osagie aka Evelyn the Poet us as a driven reporter, a gifted poet and colourful creative. But much more, as an amiable, sociable, forever-smiling and colourful personality whose vacuum would be impossible to fill.

“On this #WorldHumanitarianDay, we pay unreserved tributes to this impactful gem cut short too soon at age 50 after a brief illness, in Lagos on August 17.

“We extend heartfelt condolences to her family (particularly her aged mum), colleagues, and everyone who knew the amazing soul known as Evelyn the Poet.”