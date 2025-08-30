CDS Musa rebrands military operation in Plateau

…Tasks troops to end circle of destruction, displacement in Plateau by December

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Defence Headquarters has rebranded Operation Safe Haven to Operation Enduring Peace, signalling a strategic shift toward sustainable security and stability in Plateau State and neighbouring regions.

“It is time to restore enduring peace. The cycle of destruction and displacement must stop. Between now and December, we must decisively combat the menace threatening our communities,” the CDS, Gen Christopher Musa said.

“With this change and new phase, troops will not just react to threats, but anticipate and neutralise them before they manifest.”

Addressing troops in Jos, General Musa commended the gallant personnel for their sacrifices and reaffirmed that the Armed Forces are receiving the necessary support from the Presidency to execute the mission successfully.

He charged troops to redouble their efforts towards outstanding tasks, noting that the ultimate goal is to win peace, not just war.

He assured that the troops’ dedication and hard work will be duly recognised and rewarded.

The inauguration of Operation Enduring Peace, the statement added, marked the beginning of a new era of proactive security management, aimed at transforming conflict-prone areas into peaceful and prosperous communities.

The Armed Forces stressed however that “this vision requires collaboration from all stakeholders, including political leaders, traditional institutions, religious authorities, and local communities.

“Their role in rejecting violence, promoting reconciliation, and building trust is crucial for lasting peace.

“The Nigerian Armed Forces remained resolute in their mission to safeguard the lives and property of all Nigerians, adapting and innovating in the face of evolving threats to peace and stability.”

In his address, the General Officer Commanding 3 Division, Nigerian Army and Commander Operation Safe Haven, Major General Foluso Oyinlola said Operation Safe Haven since its inception has served as a formidable instrument for addressing the myriad of security challenges that once threatened to overwhelm Plateau State.

He added that the change remained a new phase where they will not just react to threats, but anticipate and neutralise them before they manifest.

Consequently, he called on all stakeholders including the community, religion, civil society, youth leaders and every law-abiding citizen to partner with the Armed Forces to arrest the ugly situations.