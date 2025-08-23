CDS Musa clarifies self-defence comment, says ‘I didn’t ask Nigerians to bear arms’

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa

…Urges citizens to learn karate, boxing

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has clarified remarks made by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, on the need for Nigerians to learn self-defence skills, following mixed interpretations of his statement.

Speaking through the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, the military stressed that General Musa never called on citizens to carry arms for self-protection. Instead, he urged Nigerians to embrace globally recognized self-defence techniques such as wrestling, judo, boxing, running, swimming, climbing, and even safe driving, as ways of safeguarding themselves in everyday situations.

“The CDS is not asking Nigerians to confront bandits or terrorists with weapons,” Brig. Gen. Gusau said in an interview with the BBC monitored by our correspondent in Kaduna.

“He is simply encouraging people to acquire basic defensive skills. For instance, in cases of street attacks or phone snatching, those with such skills can resist intimidation without needing arms. Carrying arms without authority is illegal under Nigerian law, and anyone found doing so will face the law.”

The Defence spokesperson further explained that in many parts of the world, self-defence training is compulsory and considered an important life skill. He maintained that the CDS’s advice should be seen in that light and not as a call for vigilantism.

General Musa had made the remarks during a television interview, urging citizens to develop resilience and preparedness in response to the nation’s growing insecurity.

Nigeria has been grappling with worsening security challenges, especially in the North-West, North-East and North-Central regions, where armed groups continue to kill and displace thousands. Despite government assurances of ongoing military operations, the crisis persists with heavy civilian casualties.

The Defence Headquarters said the clarification became necessary to counter the “misinterpretation” of the CDS’s comments, which some had taken to mean a call for civilians to arm themselves.