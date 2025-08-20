CCECC pledges technology transfer to boost Abuja rail service

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) has reaffirmed its commitment to transferring technology to strengthen and sustain operations of the Abuja Rail Mass Transit (ARMT) system, positioning it as a model for West Africa.

Deputy General Manager of CCECC’s rail operation department, Mr Zhuang YanHui, gave the assurance yesterday in Abuja during the opening ceremony of a local training programme for railway operations, maintenance and management.

YanHui explained that as part of the company’s technology transfer drive, selected Nigerian personnel have undergone batches of specialised technical training in China.

He said: “Over the past few months, the operations team from Nigeria has undergone a rigorous and comprehensive training programme in China, immersing themselves in every aspect of urban rail operations — from dispatching and control to station management, maintenance protocols and safety procedures.”

According to him, the commencement of the local training phase signals the practical beginning of knowledge transfer and local empowerment for sustainable operations of the rail system.

“This ceremony is not just about celebrating the completion of training — it represents a deeper milestone: the beginning of knowledge transfer, local empowerment and sustainable operations for the ARMT,” he said.

YanHui noted that since the ARMT commenced operations using its Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs) in May 2024, it has recorded over 450 uninterrupted days of service, transporting more than four million passengers to date.

He commended the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) leadership for their support and reiterated CCECC’s resolve to uphold the highest standards of safety, service and efficiency.

In his remarks, the Director of Transportation at the FCTA, Engr Joseph Akinteye, described the local training as a landmark step towards building indigenous capacity for managing and maintaining the Abuja rail system.

He explained that the operations service contract for the ARMT is a tripartite arrangement involving the FCTA (client), CCECC Nigeria Ltd (service provider) and the operator under a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), designed to ensure progressive transfer of control to the FCTA upon maturity of the agreement.

Akinteye revealed that while the first batch of 15 Nigerian trainees has completed a 90-day international training in China, the second batch is still undergoing same, with the local phase enabling knowledge adaptation.

He further disclosed that National Youth Service Corps members who served with the Department of Transportation between 2023 and 2024 voluntarily remained behind to learn locomotive driving and are now proficient in operating the DMUs, noting that discussions are ongoing to engage them permanently.

He congratulated the trainees and urged them to apply their knowledge toward building a world-class rail transport system for the nation’s capital.