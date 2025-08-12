CCB jurisdiction extends to private firms with govt shares – AGF Fagbemi

Fagbemi

— EFCC condemns anticipatory asset declaration

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, has stated that the jurisdiction of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) extends beyond the public sector to cover private companies in which the government holds a controlling interest.

Fagbemi made this known on Tuesday in Abuja at the launch of a virtual tool on the code of conduct for public officers, organised by the Technical Unit on Governance and Anti-Corruption Reforms (TUGAR) in collaboration with the CCB. He said all public officers, as well as employees of government-controlled companies, must comply with the code of conduct guidelines.

“The code of conduct for public officers is not just a set of rules, but the moral and ethical bedrock of public service that defines the standards by which we are to conduct ourselves. We must adhere to them not only as public officers but as guardians of public trust and integrity.

“It emphasises service over self and commitment to duty over privilege. For decades, these Codes have served as the backbone of good governance, however, its expected far-reaching impacts have been hindered by lack of awareness and inaccessibility for all,” he said.

According to him, the new virtual tool “will not only enhance awareness but also promote preventive compliance, facilitate training, and serve as a resource for citizens, civil society, and oversight institutions. Its availability aligns with broader government reforms under the National Anti-Corruption Strategy. I commend TUGAR for this important initiative.”

Fagbemi stressed that the CCB’s jurisdiction “extends to all government institutions and even private companies where the government has a controlling interest, regardless of the name they bear.”

In her keynote address, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, said efforts to reform the civil service in the country is in full swing, noting that without ethics, no reform would last.

She said: “As head of the Civil Service of the Federation and as a champion of the Code of Conduct Bureau, I can tell you from experience that ethical governance is not optional. The world is moving fast. Technology is changing the way we work.

“Citizens are more informed, more connected, and more vocal. They expect and deserve a civil service, a public service that serves with integrity every single day. That’s why this tool excites me. It’s not another e-learning module. It is a living, breathing reminder that ethics is not a one-time lecture. It is a lifelong discipline”.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede, warned public office holders against making anticipatory asset declarations.

He drew the attention of the CCB to the new trend used by public officers, citing an investigation carried out by the commission where the suspect declared a mansion he had not yet acquired before he was sworn in.

“He designed the mansion that he wanted to build there. So in other words, before he was sworn in, he had started thinking about the money to steal and what to do with the money. So he designed the mansion that he actually wants to acquire by the time he gets to the office,” he stated.

Earlier, the Head, TUGAR, Mrs Jane Onwumere, explained that the innovative interactive virtual learning tool “represents a key milestone in our collective efforts to promote ethics, accountability, and exemplary governance in Nigeria’s public service”.

She added that “the tool is enriched with illustrative case studies and scenario-based assessments, designed to help public servants apply principles in real-world contexts. This innovation will not only enhance awareness but will also promote preventive compliance, and serve as a resource for oversight institutions, citizens and the civil society”.