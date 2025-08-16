Catholic Priests decry burning of Benue Parish, occupation of 26 others by armed herdsmen

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Catholic Priests in Benue State have expressed outrage over the recent destruction and desecration of St. Paul’s Parish, Aye-Twar (Agu Centre) in Katsina-Ala, Local Government Area, LGA, of the state and the occupation of 26 other outstations by armed herdsmen.

They noted that the incident did not only represent an attack against the Church and the Diocese of Katsina-Ala in particular, “but a direct assault on government at all levels, the security operatives, the traditional institutions and indeed all stakeholders.”

The Chairman of the Nigerian Catholic Diocesan Priests’ Association, NCDPA, Katsina-Ala Diocese, Rev. Fr. Samuel Fila, in a statement availed newsmen in Makurdi, explained that the unprovoked violent attack started on Sunday, August 10, 2025 and resulted in the severe destruction of several facilities in the Central Church at Agu Centre.

He said: “Preceding this assault were other previous sustained attacks on Aye-Twar community which increased in intensity, thus forcing the Parish Priest to relocate to another parish, while continuing with skeletal pastoral activities.

“The barbaric attack of August 11, 2025 has finally shut down all pastoral activities since all 26 outstations have been occupied by the armed herdsmem long before now. The malevolent attack left in its wake the desecration and destruction of the Parish Church, the destruction of the Parish Secretariat, the burning to ashes of the Father’s House, destruction of household items, pastoral logistics and vehicles in addition to many other valuable items.

“At the moment, the entire Agu Centre community has been deserted by the locals for fear of more attacks. It must be reiterated that Aye-Twar is only one out of innumerable communities that are currently under a sustained invasion by dangerously armed terrorists.

“NCDPA of Katsina-Ala Diocese, vehemently denounces the alarming and brutal assaults carried out by the heavily armed herdsmen militia groups especially on August 11 without any intervention by either the government or security agencies.”

Fr. Fila emphasised that the security situation in the area had since gone beyond the twisted historical narrative of ‘farmer-herder conflicts saying “it has evolved into a premeditated, well-calculated and coordinated effort aimed at genocidal cleansing and territorial domination and the occupation of lands that rightly belong to us.”

He disclosed that the marauders launch the attacks from neighbouring communities of Taraba State and retreat afterwards to the same abodes. “The continuous attacks on Christian communities, albeit unprovoked and in particular the unchecked violence of these terrorist herdsmen, have become a grave wound to our national conscience and existence,” Fila said.

“Silence, negligence, or inaction in the face of such atrocities amounts to complicity and we unequivocally condemn such inaction by those concerned with the protection of lives and property.”

While recalling the role played by the Church in Katsina-Ala to have peace in the state, the Priests called for immediate action by relevant authorities, including the government, law enforcement agencies, and representatives of the Miyetti Allah on the matter and urged governments at all levels to “rebuild, repair and pay restitution for the damages done to the peace-driven Parish of St. Paul Aye-Twar (Agu-Centre).”

They noted the responsibility of the Benue State Government to ensure the security and safety of the people, adding that security agencies must live up to their responsibilities even as they demanded a joint investigation by the Benue and Taraba State governments to apprehend the masterminds of the attacks.

They also appealed to the international community to take note of the recurrent acts of religious persecution and assist in ensuring justice and the protection of human rights in Nigeria and urged the “establishment of permanent security protocols along key transportation routes, which is an essential strategy to assure citizens of their safety and to deter further violent incursions.”

The Priests noted that the establishment of a police and army post at the Aye-Twar community was long overdue and called for the construction of access roads from Gbishe to Aye-Twar, Tor-Donga to Zaki-Biam and Sankera to Chito and Vaase to facilitate speedy response by security agencies to security challenges I the area.

They expressed solidarity with the Bishop of Katsina-Ala-Diocese, the Most Rev. Isaac Dugu, who they described as the ‘Chief Peacemaker’ in Sankera and also urged him to remain resolute in carrying out his peace initiatives.

“We further assure the Christian community of St. Paul’s Parish, Ayetwar and entire community of our fraternal solidarity and support, while praying that God may strengthen, comfort and protect them.

“We enjoin the government to show more commitment and sincerity in dealing with this menace that is speedily dragging our nation down the drain. The security of lives and property of the citizens of our great country must not be sacrificed on the altar of political correctness, calculations or passing ambitions,” they cautioned.