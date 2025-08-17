Catholic parish in Benue burnt, 26 others occupied by suspected armed herdsmen, priests outraged

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Catholic priests in Benue State have expressed outrage over the destruction and desecration of St. Paul’s Parish, Aye-Twar (Agu Centre) in Katsina-Ala, Local Government Area, LGA, of the state and occupation of 26 other outstations by suspected armed herdsmen.

They noted that the incident did not only represent an attack against the Church and the Diocese of Katsina-Ala in particular, “but a direct assault on government at all levels, the security operatives, the traditional institutions and indeed all stakeholders.”

Chairman of the Nigerian Catholic Diocesan Priests’ Association, NCDPA, Katsina- Ala Diocese, Rev. Fr. Samuel Fila, in a statement, explained that the unprovoked violent attack started on Sunday, August 10, 2025 and resulted in the severe destruction of several facilities in the Central Church at Agu Centre.

He said: “Preceding this assault were other previous sustained attacks on Aye-Twar community which increased in intensity, thus forcing the Parish Priest to relocate to another parish, while continuing with skeletal pastoral activities.

“The barbaric attack of August 11, 2025 has finally shut down all pastoral activities since all 26 outstations have been occupied by the armed herdsmem long before now. The malevolent attack left in its wake the desecration and destruction of the Parish Church, the destruction of the Parish Secretariat, the burning to ashes of the Father’s House, destruction of house hold items, pastoral logistics and vehicles in addition to many other valuable items.

“At the moment, the entire Agu Centre community has been deserted by the locals for fear of more attacks. It must be reiterated that Aye-Twar is only one out of innumerable communities that are currently under a sustained invasion by dangerously armed terrorists.

“NCDPA of Katsina-Ala Diocese, vehemently denounces the alarming and brutal assaults carried out by the heavily armed herdsmen militia groups especially on August 11 without any intervention by either the government or security agencies.”

Fr. Fila emphasised that the security situation in the area had since gone beyond the twisted historical narrative of ‘farmer-herder conflicts saying “it has evolved into a premeditated, well calculated and coordinated effort aimed at genocidal cleansing and territorial domination and the occupation of lands that rightly belongs to us.