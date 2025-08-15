Cash Transfer: FG supports 25,204 vulnerable households in Plateau

The Federal Government has supported 25,204 vulnerable households in Plateau under the Renewed Hope Cash Transfer programme.

Mrs Mary Fom, the Coordinator of the National Investment Programme (NSIP) in the state, disclosed this on Friday in Jos.

Fom spoke at a one-day meeting with some key stakeholders in the state.

“The renewed hope cash transfer is a bold commitment or the federal government towards poverty reduction in Nigeria.

“So far, we have produced debit cards for the 25,204 beneficiaries in Plateau, 23,797 beneficiaries have collected their cards, while 1,371 cards are still unclaimed.

“Efforts are being made to contact the beneficiaries of the unclaimed cards to enable the payment service providers complete the exercise,” Fom said

Fom explained that the unclaimed cards largely belong to residents that had probably relocated due to security challenges in their communities.

The coordinator explained that the N-Power, National Home School Feeding Programme, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, among others are also part of NSIP.

She said that the engagement with the stakeholders aimed at gathering suggestions that would better the operational mechanisms of the programme in the state

Fom thanked President Bola Tinubu for his commitment toward poverty eradication and Gov. Caleb Mutfwang for providing the enabling environment for the programme to thrive.

