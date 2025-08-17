Carry your mandate with humility, diligence, Gov. Abiodun tells Ogun Rep-elect

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has described the victory of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Saturday’s by-election in Remo Federal Constituency as a new chapter in the democratic journey of Ogun State.

While congratulating the representative-elect, Princess Adesola Ayoola Elegbeji, on her well-deserved victory, the governor urged her to carry the sacred mandate with humility and diligence.

Governor Abiodun stated this on Sunday while addressing press at his residence in Iperu, Ikenne local government area of the state, adding that the celebration of the victory encompasses the reflection on the journey that heralded the victory.

He explained that the victory did not come by chance but a product of dedication, commitment , teamwork, and absolute trust in God, saying his team from the onset resolved that the election would not be an ordinary contest but an opportunity to showcase the strength of APC, the resilience of the people, and the clarity of shared vision.

He noted that the election has turned out to be a true testament to the popularity of his administration and APC across the country as well as a validation of the success of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s revolutionary 24 months in office.

While eulogising the sterling qualities of Elegbeji, the Governor described her as a round peg in a round hole, noting that the representative-elect embodies competence, vision, and dedication.

He, therefore , assured the people of the constituency of quality representation with dignity and commitment at the Green Chamber, saying she would carry the voices of Ikenne, Sagamu, and Remo North to the national stage.

“While we were all saddened by the shocking demise of the late Rt. Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga, whose absence we still sorely feel, the massive turnout of our people to overwhelmingly vote for our party and our candidate, Princess Dr.Adesola Ayoola Elegbeji, has brought indelible solace and restoration to us all ,particularly against the background of the deceit and attempted theft of the 2023 Gov elections in this constituency .

“The victory is indeed a testament of our unprecedented achievements in all sectors of our state, we have been very deliberate and intentional in our quest to improve the lives of our people and to transform our towns and cities through aggressive and massive infrastructural development across the state.

“I have consistently stated that this administration will remain unstoppable in its pursuit of rapid development and human capital advancement, ensuring that no part of our dear state is developed at the expense of another.

“The people of Remo Federal Constituency have spoken loudly and this is a referendum on our exceptional strides in governance through their votes in this election—despite desperate attempts by agents of darkness to intimidate, harass, and compromise them with unholy inducements . I sincerely thank you, our people for your resilience and for standing firm and saying enough is enough.

“Interestingly, this is a dual celebration for us in Ogun State. Just on Friday , the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) granted approval for our Gateway International Airport to commence commercial flight operations. Without doubt, this is a monumental achievement that will leave a lasting imprint on the history of our state. I heartily congratulate us all on this remarkable feat.

“I must also commend the professionalism and patriotism of the umpire, Independent Electoral Commission ,INEC for conducting a free, fair, and credible poll. I salute the gallantry and neutrality of our all our security agencies Army Police SSS NSCDC for being on top of their game ensuring a peaceful and rancour-free exercise. To the electorate, I extend deep appreciation for displaying political maturity and a high sense of civic responsibility, which translated into the massive turnout and peaceful conduct we witnessed. I also thank the media for their balanced and effective reportage of the entire process”, Abiodun said.

The representative -elect, in her remarks thanked the Governor and all the leaders of the party in the axis and the state at large for their supports and encouragement, as she reiterated her resolve to provide inclusive representation.

She however, canvassed for more inclusion of women in elective positions during the general elections of 2027.