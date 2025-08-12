Carmel Academy, PAU host Model UN conference to build future global leaders

The Carmel Leadership and Sports Academy, in partnership with Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos, held its annual Model United Nations Conference from 11–15 July 2025, drawing secondary school and early university students from across Nigeria.

The five-day leadership event, according to Carmel Academy CEO Ndidi Edeoghon — popularly known as Coach Didi — provided an immersive experience in diplomacy, policy-making and global problem-solving. Participants honed skills in research, lobbying, negotiation, and conflict resolution while debating pressing international issues.

Delegates also attended social activities designed to foster interaction beyond formal sessions. “Attending the conference deepened my interest in international affairs and global policy… I gained confidence, improved my communication skills and learned to engage in meaningful debate,” said Katherine Chigbufue, representing New Zealand.

Ifunanya Nwoye, representing Israel, described the experience as transformative. “I’m fairly shy but this helped me come out of my shell… the sessions really improved my public speaking and leadership skills,” she said.

Carmel Academy runs leadership programmes in dozens of schools across Lagos State, aiming to groom youth leaders for sustainable development. The institution is expanding partnerships with public and private sector stakeholders, and is preparing for its fifth annual sports leadership conference in collaboration with Lagos State, alongside further engagements with the Ministry of Education and international organisations in the 2025–26 academic year.