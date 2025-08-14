Carloha sets new standard in Nigeria’s pre-owned car market 

By Theodore Opara

Carloha Nigeria, a prominent player in the country’s automotive sector, has introduced a groundbreaking protection policy for its pre-owned vehicles, setting a new benchmark in customer assurance and service quality.

Felix Mahan, General Manager of Marketing at Carloha Nigeria, revealed that every pre-owned vehicle sold now comes with a seven-day vehicle repair promise, a three-month or 3,000-kilometer warranty, and a rigorous 149-point inspection. These benefits are bundled into the new “Carloha Care for Pre-Owned” service, offered at no additional cost to customers.

“This initiative is designed to elevate the buying experience and remove the common uncertainties associated with purchasing used vehicles,” Mahan explained. “Customers can now focus on enjoying their cars without worrying about unexpected breakdowns or hidden issues.”

The seven-day repair promise guarantees that any mechanical or electrical problems identified within the first week after purchase will be addressed promptly. If the issue cannot be resolved within that time frame, Carloha commits to providing alternative transportation options to keep customers mobile while their vehicle is being serviced.

Beyond the initial week, buyers receive a comprehensive three-month or 3,000-kilometer warranty covering critical vehicle components. This warranty underscores Carloha’s confidence in the quality and reliability of its inspected vehicles, enhancing long-term customer trust and satisfaction.

Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a thorough 149-point inspection conducted by certified technicians before being offered for sale. This meticulous process includes engine diagnostics, transmission tests, brake system evaluations, and electrical checks, ensuring that only safe, high-performing vehicles reach customers.

Mahan emphasized that the new policy aligns with Carloha’s mission to deliver exceptional value and reliability throughout the car ownership journey. “Carloha Care for Pre-Owned is especially appealing to young professionals, first-time buyers, and families who seek affordable yet dependable transportation,” he noted.

As Nigeria’s automotive market expands, Carloha’s commitment to transparency, service excellence, and customer-centric policies positions it as a market leader in pre-owned vehicle sales. The company’s innovative approach is helping more Nigerians gain confidence in car ownership, combining affordability with peace of mind.