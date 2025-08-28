Carloha raises the bar in vehicle ownership with new innovations

By Theodore Opara

Carloha Nigeria, the exclusive distributor of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, is elevating the vehicle ownership experience by making access to brand-new sedans and SUVs easier, more affordable, and worry-free, supported by Nigeria’s most advanced after-sales service package.

At a media parley held at its Alapere showroom in Lagos, Mr. Sola Adigun, Managing Director of Carloha Nigeria, said that through innovation, investment, and training, Carloha is not only enhancing the ownership experience but also supporting Nigeria’s industrialisation journey and contributing to national development.

Central to this commitment is Carloha Care 6-6-7, the industry’s most customer-focused after-sales initiative, which offers Chery vehicle owners a 6-year warranty, 6 years of free scheduled maintenance, and a 7-day repair promise complete with a courtesy car guarantee. This pioneering approach underscores Carloha’s vision to make Chery vehicle ownership easy, worry-free, and affordable for Nigerians, positioning the Chery brand as the smartest choice for discerning individuals and businesses seeking new sedans and SUVs.

Also speaking during the event, Mr. Taiwo Akinpelu, General Manager, Marketing for Carloha Nigeria, described the upcoming launch of the Chery Tiggo 9 as a landmark moment for the Nigerian automotive market. He noted that the Tiggo 9 is a family-oriented SUV that combines cutting-edge technology, premium comfort, and unrivalled safety standards, making it the most reliable choice in its category today.

He highlighted that the Tiggo 9 stands out for its intelligent driver-assist features, advanced safety architecture with multiple airbags, and robust build quality using high-strength steel. According to him, “This is not just another SUV; it is the safest and most technologically advanced vehicle in its class, designed for Nigerian roads and Nigerian families.”

He further emphasised that Tiggo 9 owners will enjoy the industry-defining Carloha Care 6-6-7 package, ensuring that beyond its advanced features, the SUV delivers unmatched peace of mind and long-term value to Nigerian families and businesses

The media engagement also spotlighted Carloha’s future growth plans. Beginning next year, the company will commence local vehicle assembly in Nigeria, a strategic move aimed at further reducing the cost of vehicle ownership while driving industrial development, creating jobs, and boosting local capacity.

By investing in capacity building for Nigerian technicians and expanding its nationwide service network, Carloha is ensuring parts availability, technical expertise, and sustainable customer confidence in the Chery brand.

During a guided showroom tour, journalists experienced Carloha’s expanding model line-up, with the Tiggo 9 previewed as the centrepiece of Carloha’s next chapter. The event concluded with an interactive Q&A, networking, and a reaffirmation of Carloha’s promise to redefine mobility in Nigeria through innovation, affordability, and world-class service.