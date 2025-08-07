Carloha gets thumbs up for role in nation’s sports advancement

•Hosts Super Falcons over WAFCON Victory

By Theodore Opara

In a resounding display of national pride and support for Nigerian sports, Carloha Nigeria, the exclusive distributor and assembler of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, hosted the victorious Super Falcons at its state-of-the-art showroom in Alapere, Lagos. The celebratory event followed the Falcons’ historic triumph at the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), where they clinched their 10th continental title in a dramatic 3–2 win over host nation, Morocco.



Speaking at the event, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), commended Carloha for its unwavering commitment to the advancement of sports in Nigeria. “We are proud to partner with Carloha and Chery towards the development of sports in Nigeria,” Gusau stated.

“The Super Falcons’ victory reinforces the importance of investing in our national teams. Carloha’s support exemplifies corporate patriotism, and we believe this partnership marks the beginning of a fruitful and impactful relationship.”



The Media Parley, held in honour of the Super Falcons’ outstanding performance, welcomed players, fans, auto journalists, influencers, and distinguished guests from the entertainment, sports, and automobile sectors. The Chery showroom was beautifully decorated in national colours and Chery insignia, creating an atmosphere of joy, patriotism, and celebration.



Guests were received by Mr. Sola Adigun, Managing Director of Carloha Nigeria, alongside the Carloha leadership team and staff. In his remarks, Mr. Adigun noted: “It is a great honour to welcome our champions, the Super Falcons, whose victory is a source of inspiration to all Nigerians. Our partnership with the NFF is built on shared values—excellence, resilience, and national pride. This celebration goes beyond football; it is about believing in what’s possible when we unite behind a vision.”



The event featured a red-carpet reception, media interviews, and the presentation of Chery-branded souvenirs to the players. The Falcons were also taken on a guided tour of the showroom, with players expressing admiration for Chery’s range of vehicles—including the Tiggo 9, Tiggo 8 Pro, Tiggo 4 Pro, and Arrizo 5—praising their design, innovation, and technology.



Team Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, speaking on behalf of the players, expressed heartfelt appreciation to Carloha. “We’re grateful not just for this victory, but for being seen, celebrated, and supported by brands like Carloha. It means the world to us. This win is for Nigeria and for everyone who continues to believe in the power of women’s football,” she said.



As the official automotive sponsor of the Nigeria Football Federation, Carloha continues to play a pivotal role in the development of sports across the country.

The company’s support extends beyond sponsorship to creating meaningful platforms that elevate Nigerian talent and inspire community engagement.



Carloha’s dedication to excellence also reflects in its customer offerings, to ensure long-term customer satisfaction through its superior aftersales service system, officially known as “Carloha Care-6-6-7”.



Carloha Care 6-6-7 is our promise of worry-free ownership, built around the pillars of reliability, convenience, and customer-first service. Designed to offer complete peace of mind, this comprehensive package ensures that every Chery driver enjoys the same smooth driving experience as the day they first got behind the wheel.



The Carloha Care 6-6-7 package also includes a 6-year warranty that covers your vehicle’s essential components, including the engine and transmission, providing long-term assurance and confidence. In addition, our 6-year free service offering means scheduled maintenance is taken care of at no extra cost, keeping your Chery in peak condition year after year. And should your vehicle need repairs, our 7-day repair promise guarantees swift action—or we’ll provide a courtesy vehicle to keep you moving without disruption.



Therefore, with Carloha Care in place, you can focus on the journey ahead—whether it’s a daily commute, family road trip, or corporate assignment—knowing your vehicle is in expert hands.



The celebration with the Super Falcons is another testament to Carloha’s vision of empowering communities and investing in the future of Nigeria through strategic partnerships, innovation, and unwavering support for national achievements.