Carloha, Cypress Capital, FundPark establish trade finance model for automotive supply chain

By Theodore Opara

In a significant move to bolster Nigeria’s industrial base and economic development, a landmark partnership was announced today to strengthen the nation’s automotive sector. Carloha, Cypress Capital, and FundPark have joined forces to implement a sophisticated trade finance model designed to enhance capital flow and operational stability for vehicle imports.

This new structure provides a powerful solution to the long-standing challenge of financing in-transit inventory, a critical bottleneck for growth. By converting goods moving between China and Nigeria into transparent, bankable assets, the model unlocks more efficient working capital for Carloha to continue to ensure Nigerians have access to quality vehicle and spare parts at a more affordable price.

This enhancement is expected to create a more resilient and predictable supply chain, fostering a stronger foundation for local assembly, skills development, and sustainable growth within Nigeria’s automotive industry.

The partnership is founded on a clear division of expertise:

Carloha: As the exclusive national partner for Chery in Nigeria, Carloha will manage all vehicle procurement from Chery China, aligning import volumes with local market demand.

Cypress Capital: The firm will provide a dedicated inventory finance facility, offering tailored credit solutions secured against the tracked vehicles.

FundPark: Its technology platform will serve as the operational backbone, providing end-to-end digital monitoring of the assets—from factory dispatch to final customs clearance—thereby significantly de-risking the transaction for the financing partner.

“This is a strategic enabler for our growth in Nigeria,” said Mr. Sola Adigun, the Managing Director of Carloha Nigeria.

“This structure moves beyond traditional financing models and gives us the operational predictability required to scale confidently. The efficiency gained throughout the supply chain is substantial, creating a more resilient business model that ultimately benefits the entire automotive ecosystem, from our partners to our customers.”

The successful implementation of this digitally-enabled finance model sets a new benchmark for the industry. It not only strengthens Carloha’s operational capabilities but also demonstrates a viable and secure framework for attracting further international investment into Nigeria’s trade finance landscape. The model’s replicability suggests potential applications across other sectors reliant on complex global supply chains.

Founded in 2014, Carloha integrates assembly, remanufacturing, sales, after-sales service and automotive finance. Headquartered in the US with R&D in China and operations in Nigeria (including assembly, sales, after sales service), Carloha is the official national and exclusive Partner for Chery in Nigeria.

Cypress Capital provides asset-backed and trade-linked credit solutions across emerging and developed markets, partnering with growth companies to unlock working capital through structured lending.

FundPark is a trade-finance technology platform that digitizes documents and milestones to provide end-to-end visibility and risk monitoring across cross-border commerce and logistics.