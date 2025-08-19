Career Quest 2025: Aptech to unlock global pathways for Nigerian students

By Juliet Umeh

To push Nigerian students to the global standard, Aptech Nigeria has announced the 17th edition of its flagship career development seminar, Aptech Career Quest 2025.



Its programme is designed to open global opportunities for Nigerian students.



The annual event, organized in partnership with Middlesex University London, will hold across seven Nigerian cities in September.

Executive Vice President, International Business at Aptech Limited,Kallol Mukherjee, said the series of physical and virtual seminars will provide young professionals, students, and parents with vital insights into international study opportunities and emerging career pathways in technology.



Mukherjee said: “Sessions will be held between September 2 and 10, 2025, in Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Ota, and Calabar.



“In Lagos, the program will run across multiple locations including Maryland, Ajao, Isheri, Ajah, Lekki, Ikeja, Festac Town, Victoria Island, and Surulere. Abuja centers will include Lokogoma, Gwarinpa, Garki, and Kubwa. Virtual sessions will also be available to ensure nationwide participation.



“This year’s edition continues Aptech’s long-standing collaboration with Middlesex University London, offering Nigerian students the opportunity to fast-track their international education.



“Students who complete the Aptech Advanced Diploma can gain direct entry into the final year of select Middlesex degree programs, including BSc (Hons) IT and Business Information Systems, BSc (Hons) Business Computing and Data Analytics, BA (Hons) Animation, and BA (Hons) 3D Animation for Games & Films.



“This pathway saves up to two years of traditional study, significantly reduces tuition costs, and makes world-class UK degrees more accessible.



“Over the last 19 years, more than 850 Nigerian students have successfully pursued international education through this model.



“The event comes at a time when Nigeria’s digital economy is experiencing rapid growth. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, the ICT sector grew by 31.6 percent year-on-year in Q1 2025, contributing more than 10.5 percent to real GDP. Projections show the market could reach $32.8 billion this year, with Lagos alone home to five of Africa’s seven tech unicorns.



“Against this backdrop, Career Quest 2025 will equip Nigerian youth with the skills needed to thrive globally. Sessions will cover data science, artificial intelligence; cloud computing, cybersecurity, gaming, and animation, while also offering exposure to international industry networks.



“Participants will benefit from tangible opportunities, including a lucky draw scholarship of up to 50 percent toward Middlesex University degree programs, as well as exclusive discounts on Aptech’s professional courses.



“Last year, Aptech awarded scholarships worth over ¦ 621 million, reinforcing its mission to make international education more affordable.”



Mukherjee concluded: “The Aptech Career Quest is a testament to our commitment to providing students with affordable pathways to international degrees and high-demand careers.



“By strengthening our collaboration with Middlesex University London, we aim to equip participants with the tools they need to seize transformative opportunities in both local and global technology landscapes.



“We are excited to foster the next generation of innovators who will drive Nigeria’s digital growth.”

