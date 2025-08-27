Capital market surge proves investor confidence in Nigeria’s reforms – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

—- Promises continuous reforms to protect investors, drive innovation

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has enthused that the unprecedented expansion of Nigeria’s capital market is a clear verdict of confidence by investors in the bold economic reforms of his administration.

The President also promised that he would continue to pursue reforms that unlock capital, protect investors, and drive innovation, so that our economy works for every Nigerian.

President Tinubu spoke on Tuesday, in Brazil, where he received the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, and the Board of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu pointed to soaring market capitalisation and trading volumes as evidence that Nigeria’s economy is on a new trajectory of resilience and growth under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The President commended the NGX Board and SEC leadership for their role in stewarding the market, emphasising that sustained dialogue among regulators, operators, and government is vital to consolidating the gains and cementing Nigeria’s status as Africa’s leading investment hub.

He assured that his administration would deepen liquidity, expand opportunities, and strengthen investor protection to keep Nigeria’s markets globally competitive.

SEC Director-General, Dr. Agama, hailed the signing of the Investment and Securities Act (ISA) 2025 as a game-changer, describing it as one of Africa’s most comprehensive legal frameworks for capital markets. He said the Act would propel Nigeria toward a N300 trillion market size, while ensuring regulatory clarity, investor protection, and equitable wealth distribution.

NGX Group Chairman, Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga, credited the President’s “bold and decisive reforms” for nearly tripling trading volumes and market capitalisation in just two years.

He urged the government to fast-track the listing of state-owned enterprises such as NNPC Limited and introduce tax incentives to maintain growth momentum. He also invited President Tinubu to ring the opening bell at the NGX trading floor in recognition of the market’s transformation.

Group CEO of NGX, Temi Popoola, stressed the Exchange’s ambition to transform into a global investment hub by modernising market infrastructure, expanding product offerings, and deepening partnerships. He highlighted the push to expand retail participation through digital channels as key to driving inclusive growth.

Also speaking, NGX Group Director, Nonso Okpala, praised the administration’s reforms for stabilising the exchange rate and boosting macroeconomic predictability, factors he said were accelerating listings and encouraging more Nigerian businesses to democratise wealth by going public.