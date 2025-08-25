Canadian teen Mboko bundled out of US Open

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 25: Victoria Mboko of Canada returns a shot against Barbora Krejcikova of Czechia during their Women’s Singles First Round match on Day Two of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 25, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Sarah Stier/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Sarah Stier / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko was brought down to earth with a straight sets first round defeat to Barbora Krejcikova at the US Open on Monday.

Mboko, the 22nd seed who turns 19 on Tuesday, bowed out of the tournament after losing 6-3, 6-2.

The early exit comes just three weeks after Mboko celebrated her first WTA title with victory at the Canadian Open in Montreal.

Two-time Grand Slam singles champion Krejcikova will face Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima in the second round.

Elsewhere on Monday, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova brought the curtain down on her professional career with a 6-1, 6-0 defeat to France’s Diane Parry.

The 35-year-old Czech had already announced she planned to hang up her racket after the US Open.