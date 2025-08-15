Canadian Court didn’t declare us terror organization, says APC

APC flags

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The All Progressives Congress APC has dismissed a report which cited the judgment of a Canadian court, declaring the ruling party a terrorist organization.

APC in a statement by its spokesperson, Felix Morka on Friday in Abuja said there was no such judgment.

“We wish to state categorically that the Canadian court did not declare APC as a terrorist organisation, contrary to highly erroneous media reports in circulation”, he said.

APC said the declaration was allegedly made in the case of Douglas Egharevba and the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, in which the Applicant (Douglas Egharevba) sought judicial review of a decision by the Canadian Immigration Appeal Division [IAD] which determined that the Applicant was inadmissible in Canada under its Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA).

Part of the statement reads; “In a decision in the matter dated June 17, 2025, Judge Phuong T.V. Ngo dismissed the application for judicial review on the ground that the Applicant was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and that the PDP was an organization engaged in acts of subversion pursuant to paragraph 34(1)(b.1) of the IRPA making him inadmissible in Canada.

“In his analysis, the Judge stated, ‘As such, applying the reasonableness standard of review, I cannot find the IAD’s conclusion that the Elections in question constituted a democratic process or institution and that the PDP, its members and supporters engaged in subversive acts committed against the electoral process for the improper purpose of maintaining political power to be unreasonable”.

“To be clear, the only reference to APC in the entire 16-paged decision was in the introductory “Background”, Paragraph 4, where the court referenced a “Background Declaration Form in which the Applicant stated that “he was a member of the People’s Democratic Party [PDP] of Nigeria from December 1999 until December 2007, and a member of All Progressives Congress [APC] party of Nigeria from December 2007 until May 2017.”

“For the record, APC was not in existence as of 2007. The Party was registered in 2013. The Applicant’s claim of membership of APC as of 2007 is evidently false as he could not have been a member of APC that didn’t exist at the time.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we make bold to state that the court never made any determination on the question of terrorism in its decision. In the Judge’s own words: ‘Having found that the IAD’s analysis on subversion was reasonable, this is sufficient to dismiss the application for review. I will therefore refrain from analysing the IAD’s findings on terrorism’.

“Clearly, reports that APC was declared as a terrorist organization by the Canadian court in this matter is patently erroneous, if not mischievous.

“The court did not make such a declaration, and could not have done so as that would be an unjustifiable overreach, and a major breach of fair hearing, among other due process rights, given that APC was not a party to the proceedings. Such a decision would also have been of absolute irrelevance as being made without jurisdiction, and of no extraterritorial applicability or significance”.