CAN to Gov Inuwa: Lead North to peace, break walls of division

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory has urged the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, to spearhead a regional push for peace, unity, and reconciliation in Northern Nigeria.

Chairman of Northern CAN, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, made the call during a courtesy visit to Governor Yahaya in Gombe, encouraging him to use his influential role to promote dialogue and dismantle divisive narratives in the region.

“There is no better person than yourself to lead the urgent conversation and actions required to reclaim our shared values of unity, peace, and mutual respect,” Rev. Hayab said.

He commended Governor Yahaya for his inclusive and proactive leadership, describing Gombe as a model for peacebuilding in a region challenged by mistrust and communal strife. He referenced the governor’s swift response to a recent crisis involving Christian victims, noting that the state government covered medical bills and extended support to the affected families.

“Such compassionate acts reflect a rare quality of leadership that should be emulated across the country,” he noted.

Rev. Hayab proposed the creation of a regional peace and unity framework involving traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth influencers, and government stakeholders, to foster sustained dialogue and collaboration.

He stressed the need to raise a new generation of Northerners united by shared humanity rather than divided by ethnic or religious identities.

“The future stability of our region depends on teaching our young people to work together and look beyond their differences,” he said.

The CAN leader also praised the Yahaya administration’s development efforts, highlighting key projects such as the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park, newly built mega schools, the upgraded General Hospital in Kumo (now a Federal Medical Centre), and revitalised training institutions like the Schools of Nursing and Midwifery.

He also acknowledged the expansion of road infrastructure, construction of a modern High Court Complex, the State Assembly building, and a new State Secretariat, describing them as long-term investments with transformational potential.

“If this kind of leadership were replicated across the North, we would have a glimpse of heaven here on earth,” Hayab remarked.

In his response, Governor Inuwa Yahaya thanked CAN for the visit and for hosting the National Executive Council meeting of its youth wing in Gombe, calling it a reflection of the state’s peaceful and inclusive reputation.

He reaffirmed his belief in unity and equality, stating, “Hatred and division have no place in a society striving for progress. Every human being is equal in the eyes of God, regardless of religion, ethnicity, or status.”

Governor Yahaya also paid tribute to the legacy of the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, and called on Northerners to uphold his vision of peaceful coexistence.

He noted that upon assuming office in 2019, Gombe lacked a development blueprint, prompting the creation of DEVAGOM, a ten-year development plan aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which now guides the state’s policies and programs.

“We are committed to working with all stakeholders to build a peaceful and united Gombe, and contribute to a more stable Northern Nigeria,” he concluded.