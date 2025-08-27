‘Call to Love’ empowers 100 pupils with tech, life skills

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

A non-governmental organization, Call to Love Initiative, has reiterated its commitment to enriching the lives of less privileged children through education and social development.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of its 9th annual summer camp in Lagos, the founder Omowunmi Akingbohungbe said the program has consistently hosted at least 100 pupils from local schools across Lagos State since 2010.

This year’s one-week camp, which ends Saturday, featured sessions on Artificial Intelligence, graphic design, computer skills, hand sewing, etiquette, and child rights advocacy in partnership with the Lagos State Domestic Violence and Sexual Abuse Agency. Pupils also learned waste management from LAWMA and Recyclers while engaging in music, games, and science experiments.

According to Akingbohungbe, the initiative goes beyond the summer camp:

“We continue to mentor the children through weekend programs, scholarships, and experiential outings to places including airports, five-star restaurants, cinemas, and recycling plants to broaden their horizons,” she said.

She noted that the camp targets primary 5 and 6 pupils to prevent school dropouts during the long break and sustain their academic interest. Participants were selected through an entrance exam from Alfred-member schools, with over 200 applications but only 105 admitted this year.

“Our vision is to have a permanent facility for after-school sessions and expanded outreach,” she added.

Call to Love, which began 15 years ago, has grown into a platform for youth empowerment, mentorship, and sustainable impact, ensuring that beneficiaries “pay it forward” through time, skills, or resources.

“We want every child to dream big and know they can achieve more,” Akingbohungbe concluded.