Caleb University hosts 2nd Employability Fair, targets 100 top firms

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Caleb University, Imota, Lagos is set to host the second edition of its Employability Fair, with the Minister of Youth, Mr. Ayodele Olawande, as the Special Guest of Honour.

The two-day event, scheduled for August 4 and 5, aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry readiness for the university’s graduating students.

The fair, which will take place at the institution’s Multipurpose Hall, is expected to attract over 100 Chief Executive Officers, Managing Directors, and top-level executives from across Nigeria’s leading companies.

The Group Managing Director of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Mr. Oliver Alawub will deliver the keynote address, highlighting the growing partnership between corporate Nigeria and the education sector.

Vice Chancellor of Caleb University, Professor Olalekan Asikhia, described the Employability Fair as a bold step in preparing students for life beyond graduation.

“At Caleb University, we do not just prepare students for examinations; we prepare them for life,” he said.

“The Employability Fair is a bold statement of our vision to produce graduates who are not job seekers, but job creators, industry leaders, and solution providers.”

Participating organisations at the Fair include prominent names from banking, telecommunications, energy, consumer goods, media, and real estate sectors. They include Access Bank Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, First Bank Plc, FCMB, GTBank Plc, Polaris Bank Plc, Unity Bank Plc, Wema Bank Plc, Keystone Bank Plc, Citibank Plc, Ecobank Plc, and SunTrust Bank.

Also confirmed are telecom giants MTN, Airtel, and Globacom; oil and energy companies MRS Oil and Total Plc; and FMCG leaders Nestlé Plc, Fan Milk, and Rite Foods. Other notable participants include GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Topradio 90.9FM, The Punch Newspaper, The Nation Newspaper, Plexus Property Development Ltd, Coliseum Development Ltd, and Ikeja Electric Distribution Company.

The Fair is designed to expose students to industry insights, mentorship opportunities, and recruitment channels, with many expected to secure internships, job offers, or long-term corporate relationships.

According to a statement by the University’s Information, Media and Publication Specialist, Mr. Olawale Adekoya, the Employability Fair goes beyond job matching.

“This event is not just about preparing students for the future; it is about redefining the future itself,” Adekoya said.

“Caleb University continues to lead as a beacon of excellence, where dreams take flight and partnerships are transformed into legacies.”

The Citadel insists that corporate sponsors and partners will enjoy premium visibility across its media platforms, including Caleb FM and the institution’s official website as well as social media channels, as part of its efforts to boost engagement and promote brand loyalty.

Caleb University is widely recognised for its focus on entrepreneurship, research, and innovation, and has consistently ranked among Nigeria’s top-performing private institutions.