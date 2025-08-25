C/River: Neuro Psychiatric Hospital CMD, union clash over Ministry directive

…As Ag. CMD calls for dialogue

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

There was disagreement on Monday between workers of the Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Calabar, and the hospital’s Acting Chief Medical Director (CMD), Dr. Theophilus Onyuku, over the implementation of a Federal Ministry of Health directive on the appointment of a substantive CMD.

Members of the Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRIAI) staged a peaceful protest at the hospital premises to express their concerns.

According to the union, the Ministry of Health had issued a directive through a letter dated May 14, 2025, mandating that an advert be placed for the appointment of a substantive CMD within six weeks. The union, however, claimed that the directive had not yet been carried out.

Speaking during the protest, SSAUTHRIAI Sector Chairman, Comrade Ken Bassey, said the workers were calling for the full implementation of the ministry’s directive in order to ensure transparency and due process in the leadership of the hospital.

“The letter which was signed on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health by the Director of Hospital Services, Dr Jimoh Salaudeen, allegedly gave the CMD six weeks to place the advert.

“As we speak, he has not acted on that directive just the same way he has always acted as if he is bigger than the ministry.

“We have been very peaceful, law abiding, but today, we are saying enough is enough” he stated.

In response, Acting CMD, Dr. Onyuku, urged for calm and assured the workers that the matter was already before the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health. He emphasized that due process was being followed.

“It is not true that I refused to advertise. This matter is before the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry. Everything has procedures, and I am working in line with those processes,” he stated.

He further appealed to the union to embrace dialogue, noting that protests were within their rights but that discussions would ultimately resolve the issues at hand.