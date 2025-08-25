Bye-elections: PDP Govs wallowing in denial of expired vitality – APC

APC spokesman, Felix Morka.

…Says Nigerians have rejected their leadership

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has slammed governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for rubbishing the outcome of the August 16 bye-elections in 12 states of the Federation, saying the governors are still wallowing in denial of their expired political vitality.

APC also accused them of poor governance, hypocrisy and misleading Nigerians with unfounded allegations against the ruling party.

The party, in a statement by its spokesman, Felix Morka, faulted a communique released after the PDP Governors’ Forum meeting in Zamfara State, where the opposition governors accused the APC of lacking vision and engaging in undemocratic practices.

APC described the PDP as “a party in deep comatose” plagued by internal crises, adding that the opposition has been overwhelmingly rejected by Nigerians.

It said the PDP governors should focus on reviving their “terminally ailing party” instead of issuing what he termed “frivolous and senseless allegations” against the ruling party.

“Emerging from its meeting in Zamfara State on Saturday, August 23, 2025, the governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) again displayed their odiferous (sic) hypocrisy in a statement alleging undemocratic conduct by the All Progressives Congress (APC), opining that our great party lacked agenda and vision and that the electorate would deny it support in 2027.

“It is morbidly comical for the governors of the PDP, a party in a deep coma, savagely crippled by an intractable crisis of its own making, and turned into an unrecognisable shadow of its old self, to be making statements that only aptly describe its own doomed fate, now and in the lead-up to 2027.

“The PDP has since fallen into ruins and stands rejected by Nigerians. When its governors gather in their scanty numbers, one would expect them to have some shame and concentrate on how to resuscitate their terminally ailing party with a sense of urgency and responsibility. Instead, they prefer to waste their time making frivolous and senseless allegations and innuendos against our great party.

“Wallowing in denial of the party’s expired political vitality and relevance is a reckless betrayal by PDP governors of their highly disillusioned members still hanging hopelessly on straws of hope for an elusive miracle to turn the tide for their party,” said Morka.

APC pointed to its performance in recent bye-elections as evidence of public confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s administration and its Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to the ruling party, its victories in states such as Zamfara, Adamawa and Kano, despite alleged intimidation and violence by opposition governments, showed the electorate’s growing support for the ruling party.

“It is infantile and irresponsible for PDP governors to hail democracy where they won and condemn it where they lost,” the statement read, insisting that electoral credibility cannot be judged by the fortunes of a single party.

The APC also accused the PDP governors of failing to deliver good governance in their states, despite receiving what it described as unprecedented federal allocations under President Tinubu.

It noted that over ₦2 trillion had been distributed to states by July 2025—the highest in Nigeria’s history—yet, according to him, PDP governors continued to perform “disgracefully”.

“Nigeria will not return to the dark era of the PDP-led federal administration when many states were bankrupt and unable to pay salaries,” the APC said.