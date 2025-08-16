Bye-election: Police arrest INEC officials, others over electoral offences in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State command of Nigeria on Saturday said it arrested two individuals, identified to be officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and others, for alleged electoral offences, in Iperu, Ikenne local good area of the State, during Saturday’s bye-election.

According to a statement issued by the command spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, the INEC officials were arrested during a stop-and-search exercise around midnight in Iperu.

The statement reads, “At about 0045hrs, a police patrol team attached to Iperu Remo Division intercepted a Mitsubishi Space wagon, with registration number LAGOS AKD 887 HT with three occupants, Mr. Toryem Joe-Stans and Ms. Mandara Aminat, both officials of INEC, alongside their driver.

“A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of cash sum of two million five hundred thousand naira (₦2,500,000.00) from Mr. Joe-Stans Toryem.

“During interrogation, he confessed that the money was collected at Kehoy Hotel, Iperu, Ogun State, from a man he referred to as “Political Solution”, acting on the directive of his supervisor.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, has, however, ordered that the suspects be transferred to the State CID, Eleweran, for immediate discreet Investigation. He further assures members of the public that monitoring of the election is ongoing and the command will keep the public abreast of the outcome of the investigation.”