By-elections: Fadojoe urges greater voter participation, electoral discipline

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — Former Labour Party presidential aspirant and founder of the Rescue Movement for New Nigeria, Faduri Oluwadare Joseph (popularly known as Fadojoe), has expressed concern over the low turnout during the August 16 by-elections conducted across 12 states of the federation.

In a statement, he noted that the exercise — which took place in 32 local government areas, 356 registration areas, and 6,987 polling units — presented an opportunity for citizens to participate in shaping governance through the ballot.

Fadojoe emphasised the importance of voter participation in strengthening democracy and called on citizens to take every election seriously, not just national polls.

He appealed particularly to young people to become more actively involved in the electoral process, stressing that meaningful change begins with civic responsibility.

According to him, the by-elections were an avenue to elect representatives who could contribute to effective legislative oversight and promote good governance.

He urged Nigerians to remain committed to democratic ideals by voting responsibly and avoiding practices that could undermine the integrity of elections.

“Our future is shaped by our choices at the polls. Voting remains the most effective way for citizens to contribute to nation building,” he said.