By-Elections: Observer laments low turnout, vote buying, violence

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – The Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI), an election observer group, has expressed serious concern over widespread irregularities that marred the bye-elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) across 12 states on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference from KDI’s Situation Room in Abuja, the organization’s Executive Director, Bukola Idowu, decried the trend of low voter participation, late arrival of INEC officials, incidents of vote buying, and electoral violence documented in several polling units.

Idowu explained that the briefing was part of the Nigeria Election Violence Report (NEVR) Project for the 2025 bye-elections, designed to monitor, document, and analyze election-related incidents.

“KDI is a non-profit organization implementing the Nigeria Election Violence Education and Resolution, NEVR, Project in the 2025 bye-election with the support of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, FCDO,” Idowu said.

“On the election day, NEVR monitors processes, incidences of violence and post-election trends to determine whether the polls are peaceful. We use data-driven advocacy and stakeholder engagement to mitigate electoral violence.”

Deployment and Findings

According to KDI, 364 trained observers were deployed across 12 states, 32 LGAs, and 356 wards, providing real-time updates to its Election Day Data Room (EDDR).

While the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) functioned effectively in most polling units—with only minor network glitches quickly resolved—the group noted significant delays in the commencement of polls.

“74.5% of our reports show that voting started late due to the late arrival of INEC officials,” Idowu revealed. “In many areas, polls began well after 9:00 am, and in Edo State’s Ovia North East LGA, some units failed to open at all.”

Vote Buying and Violence

KDI also raised alarm over widespread vote trading, with inducements ranging from ₦4,000 cash to food items, and confirmed the arrest of one suspected vote trader in Kaduna with over ₦25 million in cash.

The observers further documented seven incidents of violence in Kogi, Anambra, and Enugu States. In Kogi, intimidation and ballot box stuffing disrupted voting in Okura State Constituency, while in Enugu, an APC agent was attacked. Reports also emerged of voter suppression in Kaduna by armed groups, creating fear among both voters and officials.

Call for Transparency

KDI urged INEC to strengthen logistics and rebuild public trust ahead of the Anambra governorship election.

“We reiterate the importance of transparency at every stage of the election and emphasise that the final results must truly reflect the will of the people,” Idowu stressed. “Citizens should remain calm, report irregularities, and ensure collective vigilance to safeguard the credibility of the polls.”

Concluding, Idowu noted that the bye-elections were “another litmus test of our democratic health and the strength of INEC in conducting elections.”