By-election winners receive certificates of return from INEC

Senators-elect and members-elect of the House of Representatives of the by-elections receive Certificate of Return at the INEC headquarters on Thursday. Photo: INEC.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday presented Certificates of Return to senators-elect and members-elect of the House of Representatives who emerged victorious in the by-elections conducted on August 16.

The certificates were presented at the INEC headquarters in Abuja by different National Commissioners.

Among the recipients was Emmanuel Nwachukwu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), elected senator for Anambra South, and Joseph Ikpea of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who won the Edo Central Senatorial District.

Five newly elected members of the House of Representatives also received their certificates. They include Barrister Omosede Igbinedion of the APC, who won the Ovie North East and Ovie South West Federal Constituency of Edo State; Mukhtar Rabi’u Garki of the APC, representing Babura/Garki Federal Constituency of Jigawa State; and Fidelix Bagudu of the APC, elected for the Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency of Kaduna State.

Others are Adesola Ayoola-Elegbeji of the APC, who emerged from the Ikenne/Shagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency of Ogun State; and Fola Oyekunle of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency of Oyo State.

The August 16 polls were conducted to fill vacant seats in both chambers of the National Assembly.

Vanguard News