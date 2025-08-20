By-election: We’ll reject any result against voters’ will in Zamfara – PDP warns INEC

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that it will reject any result from the Kaura Namoda South State Constituency by-election that does not reflect the will of the people.

The opposition party accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government of intimidating voters and manipulating the electoral process.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, alleged that security agencies were deployed to harass voters and compromise the integrity of the poll held on August 16, 2025.

He claimed that the election was marred by violence, including the assault of voters and the snatching of ballot boxes by armed personnel. Despite what he described as the PDP’s ‘overwhelming victory,’ the exercise was declared inconclusive in five polling units, a decision the party views as a ploy to favour the APC.

“Available reports reveal that the Kaura Namoda South State Constituency by-election was marred by massive intimidation, threats, and harassment of voters by APC-controlled security agencies,” Ologunagba said.

Ahead of the re-run election scheduled for Thursday (tomorrow), the PDP alleged that the APC has stationed heavy security, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, Mobile Police, and the DSS, across the affected polling units in Zamfara State.

Ologunagba described the move as an attempt to create fear and stop citizens from exercising their right to vote.

“The aim of this deployment is to intimidate, terrorise, and prevent the people from coming out to vote, having realised that the APC has been soundly rejected by the people of Zamfara State,” he stated.

The PDP further alleged that the ruling party plans to use the security forces to pressure INEC officials and manipulate the process.

“Intelligence available to our party reveals that the APC intends to use the security agencies to prevent INEC from conducting a free, fair, and credible election,” Ologunagba said.

He warned that such actions under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration threaten Nigeria’s democracy and stability.

“The implication of this ugly development is that it constitutes a clear and present danger to democracy, stability, and the corporate existence of our country,” he added.

The PDP called on Nigerians and the international community to note what it described as APC’s attempt to subvert the people’s will through force.

“Our party invites Nigerians and the international community to note that the APC’s resort to state-backed intimidation and force in elections is a clear signal of creeping totalitarianism and one-party rule,” Ologunagba said.

He stressed that the PDP and the people of Zamfara will not accept any outcome that contradicts the results already collated in Kaura Namoda South.

“The PDP and the people of Zamfara State will not accept any result that is at variance with the expressed will of the people. We therefore call on President Tinubu to immediately halt this APC plot to undermine democracy and subvert the people’s sovereign will.

“It is clear, and the APC should know, that Zamfara is a PDP state, and the people are standing firmly with the PDP and Governor Dauda Lawal,” he said.