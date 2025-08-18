‘By-election victory shows ADC has no blueprint’ – APC chieftain knocks opposition, lauds Tinubu, party

By Idowu Bankole

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress in Lagos, Doctor Moses Bankole, has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the party’s leadership over its victory at the just concluded by-election across the country, while describing the ADC-backed coalition as having no vision and blueprint for the Nigerian people.

The APC, so far, after the release of results by INEC, won 12 of about 16 contested legislative seats in the by-election contested in 12 states across Nigeria.

Vanguard reported that President Tinubu and the APC Chair, Yilwatda, congratulated all APC candidates who participated in the by-election.

Reacting to the Party’s victory at the polls, Dr Bankole, in a statement he signed and made available to Vanguard, noted that the result at the polls shows that “Nigerians want the best for themselves and the Nation at large.”

“The just concluded by-election in the nation where senators were elected to office is a litmus test for the political parties come 2027.”

“The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has proved its dominance over the nation’s political system by sweeping 98% of all the constituencies contested all over the country.”

“The supposed opposition party, the ADC, lost woefully even in their supposed stronghold. This is a shame for them and their leadership.”

“It is also an eye opener that Nigerians already know who they are, vice versa.”

“They don’t want disgruntled politicians who find it difficult to help the nation when they were in power and suddenly claiming to be the messiah to come and set us back from the good reforms and policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.”

“The Nigerian citizens have discovered that the ADC has no vision, blueprint, and that they’re messiah without a message and thus have proved to them with their votes in this by-election that they’re not needed!”

“The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR is worthy of another term, looking at the reforms and policies that have set the nation on a path of steady growth, continuous peace and prosperity and economic development.”

“The NELFUND, The East-West Railway, The Lagos Calabar Coastal Road, The Sokoto Badagry Expressway, The CNG investments, Agriculture Development Projects, et al, are all visible to Nigerians both at home and diaspora.”

“The APC Government is rebuilding Nigeria to the perfect nation that we want, and God shall guide Mr President and his team to a haven,” he said.