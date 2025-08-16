By-election: Police, DSS nab vote buyer with N25.9m in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Kaduna

Security operatives have arrested a suspected vote buyer with cash totalling N25,963,000 in Kaduna metropolis, barely hours before the conduct of the bye-elections in parts of the state.

The suspect, identified as Shehu Aliyu Patangi, was apprehended around 3:30am on Saturday by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS) at a popular hotel along Turunku Road.

The Kaduna State Police Command said a preliminary investigation revealed that the huge cash was meant for inducing voters to compromise the electoral process.

Spokesman of the Command, DSP Mansir Hassan, said the suspect had already confessed to the crime during interrogation and pleaded for leniency.

He quoted the Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Muhammad, as warning that the command would not spare anyone caught attempting to subvert the electoral process through vote buying, thuggery, violence, or any other illegal conduct.

“The suspect was arrested with the said amount, believed to have been earmarked for bribing voters. He confessed to the crime and begged for mercy. We wish to reiterate that anyone found attempting to undermine the electoral process will face the full wrath of the law,” the CP was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Police Command has also warned political actors and their supporters to desist from violence and acts capable of disrupting the bye-elections.

The Command said it had received credible intelligence suggesting plans by some politicians to instigate unrest, adding that security agencies had deployed personnel across polling units, collation centres and strategic flashpoints.

“The Command will deal decisively with troublemakers. Anyone, no matter how highly placed, who engages in violence, intimidation, vote buying, or thuggery will be arrested and prosecuted,” the statement added.

The police assured residents of adequate security before, during and after the elections and urged citizens to come out and vote peacefully without fear of intimidation.