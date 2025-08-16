By-election: Police arrest 288 thugs in Kano

The Nigeria Police Force

The Kano State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 288 suspected thugs during the ongoing by-election in the Bagwai/Shanono and Ghari/Tsanyawa constituencies.

The election is expected to produce a replacement for Halilu Kundila, a member of the Kano State House of Assembly, who died after a brief illness.

The Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Ibrahim Bakori, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview on Saturday that the election was marred by violence, with thugs allegedly hired to disrupt proceedings.

He said that eligible residents were afraid to come out and exercise their civil rights due to the presence of thugs wielding dangerous weapons, who were seen intimidating voters.

He also said the thugs’ actions therefore made it difficult for many eligible voters to participate in the electoral process.

In spite of this challenge, the police command, in collaboration with other security agencies, is working tirelessly to maintain law and order.

“The police have apprehended 288 suspected thugs for disrupting the election process and have commenced intensive investigations.

“The police command is working to identify those behind the thuggery, including possible candidates in the election,” he told NAN.

The police commissioner assured residents of their safety and urged them to cooperate with security agencies. (NAN) (