By-election: NSCDC deploys 800 personnel in Anambra

NSCDC officials

The Anambra Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 800 personnel for Saturday’s by-elections in the state.

The Commandant, Maku Olatunde, made this known in a statement on Friday in Awka.

Olatunde stated that the measure was intended to ensure public confidence in the provision of adequate security for the Anambra South Senatorial and Onitsha North Assembly by-elections, scheduled for August 16.

Maku said the deployment was also intended to protect lives, properties and critical national assets, including INEC facilities, in and around the state.

“I have issued a directive deploying 800 officers and men, with additional personnel to be deployed as necessary, to ensure a successful operation,” he said.

Maku assured that the command, in collaboration with other sister security agencies, would dominate the public space to ensure adequate security for the election.

According to him, the corps is ensuring the visibility of its operatives through confidence-building patrols, both before, during, and after the exercise.

“Area Commanders and Divisional Officers have been mandated to adequately deploy personnel to collation centers, polling units and wards in the Local Government Areas, where the election will take place.

“NSCDC and other sister security agencies will provide comprehensive security coverage, including escorts, for INEC materials and electoral officers to collation centers and polling units.

“They will ensure that eligible voters cast their ballots freely and without hindrance,” he said.

Maku urged political parties to adhere to the rules of electioneering, while cautioning unauthorised individuals to avoid areas where elections would be held.

He encouraged residents to report any emergencies to the nearest NSCDC office for prompt response.

Vanguard News