By-election: Minister Nnaji commended for role in Enugu poll

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and former candidate in the 2023 general elections for Awgu South Constituency, Enugu State, Hon. Chijioke Emmanuel Nwadavid, has commended the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, for what he described as his commitment to protecting democratic values during the recently concluded Enugu South bye-election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday declared Labour Party candidate, Mr. Bright Ngene, winner of the Enugu South 1 Constituency seat in the State House of Assembly.

The by-election also faced disruptions, including delays at some polling units such as Uwani Secondary School and Robinson Primary School.

Chief Nnaji, who served as APC’s polling unit agent, was present alongside Senator Kelvin Chukwu and two federal lawmakers, Hon. Chimobi Atu and Hon. Paul Nnamchi. Their presence, according to APC stakeholders, ensured that the process was conducted in line with electoral guidelines.

In a statement signed by INEC’s National Commissioner, Sam Olumekun, the commission confirmed Ngene of the Labour Party as the duly elected member for the Enugu South 1 State Constituency.

This declaration brings closure to a long-running electoral dispute that had left the constituency without representation since 2023.

Speaking after the announcement, Minister Nnaji said: “As the leader of APC in the state, I was at the election lawfully with the security agencies to ensure the people’s will prevailed.”

Hon. Nwadavid hailed the outcome, describing it as a boost for democracy, and praised Chief Nnaji and other APC leaders for what he said was their commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process.