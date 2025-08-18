By-election: Matawalle commended for sustaining APC’s strength in Zamfara

The Zamfara Good Governance Group (ZGGG) has hailed the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, for sustaining the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a dominant political force in Zamfara State following the recent by-election.

In a statement issued on Sunday, ZGGG President, Murtala Abdullahi, praised Matawalle for his continued influence and loyalty to the APC despite leaving office as governor two years ago.

“Despite not holding the reins of state government, Matawalle has shown uncommon leadership and loyalty to the APC. The by-election has once again demonstrated his firm connection with the people and his ability to inspire confidence in our great party. Zamfara remains firmly rooted in the APC because of the structures and trust he built during his tenure,” Abdullahi said.

The group noted that the electoral process was fraught with attempts by some top government officials, including the deputy governor, chief of staff, and commissioners, to sway the contest. However, it commended APC supporters for defending their mandate.

“Zamfara people stood tall in the face of undue pressure. Supporters of our party displayed courage, resilience, and faith in democracy. Their determination to protect their choice is commendable and has ensured that the APC continues to show dominance in Zamfara’s political space,” Abdullahi stated.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the by-election inconclusive due to irregularities in some polling units, announcing that a supplementary poll would soon be scheduled.

Reacting to this, ZGGG urged INEC to guarantee a transparent process that reflects the will of the people.

“Democracy must be defended at all costs. We call on INEC to ensure that the supplementary election is free, fair, and credible. The people of Zamfara have spoken, and their voice must not be silenced by manipulation or malpractice,” Abdullahi said.

The group further applauded Matawalle’s grassroots presence despite his federal responsibilities, crediting him with keeping the APC united.



“Matawalle’s presence is still strongly felt in Zamfara. His ability to balance his role at the federal level with his commitment to his home state has kept the party machinery active and formidable,” Abdullahi added.

The ZGGG also urged APC stakeholders to consolidate their momentum, stressing that internal unity would strengthen the party in future elections. It further called on security agencies to ensure adequate protection for voters during the supplementary poll.

“Zamfara people deserve a credible electoral process that reflects their will. We trust that INEC will soon announce a date for the supplementary election and that the voices of our people will ultimately prevail,” Abdullahi said.

