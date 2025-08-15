Business owners count losses as fire razes shops, warehouse in Port Harcourt

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: An early morning fire has razed goods and property worth millions of naira in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The incident happened Friday morning at 57 Azikiwe Street, Mile 2 Diobu in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area.

It was gathered that the fire started around 3 am, but the cause of the fire could not be ascertained at press time.

It was learned that the fire, which raged until 6 am, burnt down several rooms and shops within the large compound.

Firefighters tried to stop the fire, although it was difficult to assess some parts of the buildings.

However, to prevent further escalation, more fire trucks were deployed with backup personnel and the spirited efforts paid off as the fire was eventually extinguished after about four hours.

Mr Wisdom Jack, owner of one of the affected shops, said he deals in ice block machines. He estimated that he lost materials and goods running into millions, wondering how he would cope with the loss.

He said: “Both the ice block machines, even the ones companies gave me to mould, have been destroyed as you can see. I don’t have anybody to run to.”

Another shop owner, who gave his name as Chikezie, said he was still in bed when he got the call about the development, adding that he could not save anything from his shop.

He said: “I have two button hole machines, two weaving machines and three industrial machines and cash of over N1million that I kept in my shop too, I lost all. But I know my God will make a way for me.”