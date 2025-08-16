Burutu LG chairman felicitates Delta APC Chair Sobotie on birthday, applauds leadership

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

BURUTU—The Executive Chairman of Burutu Local Government Area, Chief Julius Takeme, has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Delta State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Elder Omeni Sobotie, on the occasion of his birthday anniversary.

In a statement on Saturday, Chief Takeme lauded Elder Sobotie for his exemplary leadership, describing him as a man of wisdom and dedication who has played a pivotal role in fostering unity within the party across Delta State.

According to the council boss, Sobotie’s people-oriented and inclusive leadership has contributed significantly to the APC’s growing influence and stability in the state.

“Elder Omeni Sobotie is a man of wisdom and valour, who has been working tirelessly to bring all Deltans together into one political family without any form of segregation,” Takeme said.

He further praised the party chairman’s commitment to peace and progress, saying his tireless efforts have strengthened the APC’s structure and broadened its grassroots support base.

“As a true politician with the people at heart, he continues to promote harmony and unity within the party,” Takeme added.

While wishing Elder Sobotie good health and continued vitality, the Burutu chairman prayed for many more years of impactful service to the state and the nation.

“On this special day of his birth, I heartily congratulate him and wish him many more happy returns,” Takeme said.