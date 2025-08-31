Burna Boy my number one artiste in Nigeria – 2Face

Legendary Nigerian musician, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face or 2Baba, has named Burna Boy as his leading artiste in Nigeria at the moment.

Speaking in a recent interview with Urban FM, Enugu, the African Queen crooner described Burna Boy as the “senior” among the current generation of Nigerian artists.

“On a personal level, Burna Boy is my number one. Although I still have other artists that I admire. But personally as an artist, Burna Boy is my number one right now. Among all the others I am referring to, he is the senior.

“There are still other ones that are coming up behind him that I see them going to the same level,” 2Face said.

Vanguard News