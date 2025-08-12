Burna Boy, Asurf Oluseyi reveal first look at ‘3 Cold Dishes’, Africa’s most anticipated crime-thriller

By Adetutu Audu

Asurf Films, in collaboration with Burna Boy’s Space Films and a coalition of African production powerhouses, has released the first official teaser for the most anticipated West African film of the year – 3 Cold Dishes.

The teaser drop was intentionally timed for June 26, in recognition of the International Month Against Human Trafficking, reflecting the film’s powerful themes of survival, sisterhood, and vengeance.

About the Film

3 Cold Dishes follows Esosa, Fatouma, and Giselle – three women trafficked as teenagers across borders, who forge an unbreakable bond inside a connection house. Seventeen years later, they reunite across four countries to confront the powerful men who stole their innocence and rewrite their fate.

A Pan-African Cinematic Milestone

Shot across Nigeria, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Mauritania, the film features a powerhouse cast led by Osas Ighodaro, Maud Guerard, Fat Toure, Amelie Mbaye and Ruby Akubueze, with supporting performances from Wale Ojo, Bambadjan Bamba, Mentor Ba, Aldot Bossou, Greg Ojefua, Brutus Richards, Femi Jacobs, and others.

Executive Produced by Burna Boy, Osas Ighodaro and Bose Ogulu, and Directed by Asurf Oluseyi, 3 Cold Dishes is a Pan-African collaboration that boldly centers women’s voices in a region-spanning revenge story rooted in real-world crises.

Cinema Release

November 7, 2025 – Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Kenya, Rwanda

November 28, 2025 – Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, Benin, Togo, DRC, Uganda, UK, USA, and Canada.

According to Asurf Oluseyi, the Director, “This isn’t just a film. It’s a mirror to the untold stories of girls across Africa, turned into commodities, yet never broken. We release this teaser today as a deliberate act of solidarity with every survivor.”