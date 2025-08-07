‘Build, Don’t Import’: Adesina, AfDB President tasks Nigeria on local vehicles manufacturing

AfDB President, Akinwunmi Adesina.

By Adewale Adesewa

The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, yesterday, called on Nigeria and other African nations to break their heavy dependence on imported vehicles.

He urged Africans to embrace local automobile manufacturing as a pathway to economic independence and job creation.

Dr. Adesina made the remarks during a high-profile visit to Saglev, an electric vehicle assembly plant located in Imota, a growing industrial hub on the outskirts of Lagos State. His visit was aimed at promoting green technology, regional industrialisation, and home-grown innovation in Africa’s automotive industry.

“Nigeria should not be importing cars. Nigeria should be manufacturing them,” Dr. Adesina said during his inspection of the EV facility. “We have the talent, the market, and the resources to build cars right here on the continent.”

He commended Saglev for its commitment to sustainable transportation, describing the plant as a symbol of Africa’s potential to lead in green industrialisation.

The AfDB President also emphasised the importance of processing critical minerals within Africa to unlock its economic potential.

He said the “Mission 300” initiative by the AfDB and World Bank, which aims to connect 300 million Africans to electricity by 2030, was a key factor for industrialisation

The AfDB has regularly pushed for huge investment in infrastructure, manufacturing, and renewable energy, viewing them as key pillars for transforming the continent’s economies. By highlighting EV production in Nigeria, Dr. Adesina is advocating for value-chain development, domestic job creation, and a more competitive automotive sector in Africa.

“We want to see a future where African-made cars dominate African roads,” he added.

Dr. Adesina’s words come at a crucial moment when Nigeria is struggling with currency devaluation, increase in cost of vehicle imports, and a growing need for sustainable transport solutions amid worsening climate change impacts.

The AfDB has been actively financing transportation, industrial parks, and clean energy projects across the continent. It is expected that the Bank may explore support options for companies like Saglev and others engaged in local vehicle production, to scale up operations and expand across the African market under the African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA.

His comments also align with Nigeria’s recent push toward electric mobility, backed by government policies that encourage local vehicle assembly, reduce tariffs on EV parts, and promote public-private partnerships in green innovation.