Brutalized corps member: Let FG intervene now – LP guber candidate, Moghalu

George Moghalu

By Vincent Ujumadu

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the November 8 Anambra governorship election, Dr George Moghalu, has called on the federal government to intervene in what he called the constant brutality against innocent citizens by operatives of Anambra government-controlled security outfits.

Moghalu, who addressed reporters in Awka over the recent brutalization of a female corps member serving in the state, demanded the disbandment of the security group before the forthcoming governorship election.

He said incidences of brutalization by the group had become so much, adding that the the federal government needs to wade in immediately.

He said: “The federal government should make a comment about this, moreso as the lady is on a national assignment and should be protected. It should also intervene in the security situation in Anambra State.

“I was saddened by what I saw in the video concerning the lady because it is scandalous, not just to Anambra or the state government, but to every responsible person.

“It is unacceptable. No matter what the lady may have done, it should have been better to arrest her in the normal way and hand her over to the police, and not brutalizing and bringing down her dignity.

” I have said it many times that these people were not trained, which is why they should be disbanded, trained and indoctrinated to suit what we need in this state.

“This is one case too many. They have killed, threatened, extorted money from people and it is unacceptable to me.”

Moghalu said although he learnt that the operatives involved had been arrested, there is also the need to find the whereabouts of the victim.

“Where is the lady involved? Government should bring her to public domain for her to tell her story. This is a civilized community. That she is a youth corps member makes the case even worse because she is only serving her nation”, he said.

He urged the federal government to ensure adequate provision of enough security during the November 8 election, alleging that it had become clear that the outfit was constituted to prosecute the election.