Brooklyn Park Mayor, Udu council chairman to collaborate on development Projects

Mayor of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, United States of America (USA), Hollies J. Winston and his wife, Mrs. Latrice Winston, on Tuesday, visited the Chairman of Udu Local Government Council, Delta State, Nigeria, Hon. Vincent Ogheneruemu Oyibode, to discuss collaborative plans for the development of both Brooklyn Park and Udu Local Government Council.

During the visit at the Udu Local Government Council Secretariat, Mayor Winston highlighted the diverse nature of Brooklyn Park, which is home to a significant Nigerian population and residents from various West African countries.

He emphasized the presence of Fortune 500 companies in Brooklyn Park, including Cargill, General Mills, and Medtronic, and stressed the importance of collaboration between the two cities.

Chairman Oyibode expressed the need for both cities to work together on mutually beneficial projects.

Mayor Winston assured his host of the importance of sharing ideas to foster greater cooperation between Brooklyn Park and Udu Local Government Area. He expressed gratitude to the members of the Reconnecting the Great Diaspora (RGD) for facilitating the partnership and affirmed that the collaboration is poised for growth.

Chairman Oyibode gave Mayor Winston a tour of a building named after Brooklyn Park and showcased other ongoing construction projects in the area.

Also, Mayor Winston and his delegation visited Asaba, the capital of Delta State, to meet with the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori

The Governor thanked Mayor Winston on behalf of the Delta State Government for fostering ties between Udu Local Government Council and Brooklyn Park.

The Governor represented by his Chief Adviser, Senator Ighoyota Amori, PhD., assured Mayor Winston that he would appropriately brief his boss of the visit and that steps would be taken towards collaboration.

As part of their visit to Nigeria, the mayor and his team also traveled to Badagry, Lagos State, where they toured historical sites related to the trans-Atlantic slave trade, including the “Point of No Return.”

The remnants of slave trade shackles and artifacts were on display, offering a poignant glimpse into the history of the slave trade.

Mayor Winston and his wife were accompanied by members of the Reconnecting the Great Diaspora (RGD), including Chief Godfrey Edaferierhi, Chief Aruworay Memene, Chief Ochuko Okitikpi, and Hon. Jite Brown, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Government Affairs.