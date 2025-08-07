Briscoe ‘Drivers’ Forum’ delivers impact, reinforces brand leadership – DMD

By Theodore Opara

R.T. Briscoe (Nigeria) Plc has once again re-emphasised the crucial need for corporate fleet owners, ministries, departments and agencies to take proper care of their investments in the face of rising cost of vehicles and spare parts hitting the roof tops.

Speaking at the just concluded driver’s forum organized by the automotive dealership inside the conglomerate’s Training Room corporate headquarters in Lagos, Dr Femi Eguakhide, the group deputy managing director of R.T. Briscoe Nigeria Plc stated that, the one day drivers’ refresher engagement was organized to engage and enlighten participants further on modern driving habits and the essentials of taking proper care of vehicles under their custody.

According to him, “We are doing this as a value added service to our fleet customers to continue to refresh the drivers on modern driving habits and vehicle care which supports asset integrity and preservation for all our customers”.

Essentially, the drivers forum was specifically designed to create awareness on the importance of routine maintenance, benefits of genuine spare parts, engine oil, modern vehicle features and it’s use, vehicle safety features, vehicle system control and other basic attention to details.

According to the deputy managing director, the event was strategically timed to re-inforce the conglomerate’s brand presence in Nigeria’s increasingly competitive automotive industry.

The Drivers’ Forum was attended by business unit heads as well as drivers under the company’s pay roll and external drivers, including representatives from other fleet-owning organizations.

The event provided very strong value proposition to R.T. Briscoe (Nigeria) Plc as a publicly quoted company by reinforcing its commitment to safety, operational excellence, and stakeholder engagement within the transport and logistics ecosystem.

Dr. Eguakhide said that, the gathering delivered measurable value to R.T. Briscoe, citing outcomes such as increased brand visibility, enhanced stakeholder engagement, and stronger public perception of the company’s commitment to service excellence, innovation, and customer engagement.

The initiative also aligns with its strategic objective to remain a market leader in the Nigerian automotive and mobility sectors.