Brint EdTech Summit 2025: Aderonke Ambali delivers groundbreaking first edition in Lagos

By Kenneth Oboh

The Brint EdTech Summit 2025 has officially wrapped up in Lagos, leaving participants inspired and optimistic about the future of African education. Hosted by Aderonke Ambali, founder of Brint Online School, the maiden summit brought together top voices in education, technology, policy, and investment to explore how innovation can transform learning across the continent.

Held on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at The Zone, Gbagada Industrial Scheme, Lagos, the one-day gathering ran under the theme “The Future of Education.” The program featured a high-impact keynote address and three engaging panel discussions:

Building Scalable EdTech Solutions – strategies for product design, adoption, funding, and expansion.

AI Revolution in Education – leveraging artificial intelligence for personalized learning and teacher support.

Skills of Tomorrow – preparing learners with the creativity, problem-solving skills, and digital fluency needed in the modern workforce.

The summit attracted educators, policymakers, startup founders, investors, and parents from Nigeria and abroad. It also created new opportunities for collaboration, with several participants already exploring partnerships that emerged from networking sessions.

Social media buzz reflected the energy of the event, with Brint Online School writing: “We’re still not over the energy from July 26… we’re still buzzing from the Brint EdTech Summit!”

Ms. Ambali described the summit as “a natural extension of Brint’s mission to provide accessible, high-quality, culturally grounded education for African learners both locally and in the diaspora.”

Looking ahead, organizers have confirmed plans for future editions, aiming to expand the summit’s reach and deepen conversations that shape the future of learning in Afr