Breakthrough: Scientists discover novel way to prevent breast cancer

By Sola Ogundipe

Scottish scientists have identified a critical mechanism behind how breast cancer spreads—and this could revolutionise how the disease is treated in its earlier stages.

Research UK Institute and the University of Glasgow discovered that breast cancer hijacks the body’s immune system by altering the metabolism of specific immune cells.

These cells then release a protein called uracil, which acts as a biological scaffold that helps cancerous cells latch onto and grow in other organs.

In a stunning twist, scientists successfully blocked the process in mice by targeting an enzyme called uridine phosphorylase-1 (UPP1), the source of uracil, and the immune system regained its ability to destroy secondary cancer cells, effectively halting the spread of the disease.

The discovery opens the door to a revolutionary new approach: detecting uracil in the bloodstream as an early warning sign of metastasis, and using drugs to block UPP1 before cancer cells can spread. Lead researcher Dr. Cassie Clarke hailed the findings as “a major shift in how we think about preventing the spread of cancer.”

Dr. Catherine Elliot of Cancer Research UK said “Metastasis is what makes breast cancer so deadly. This gives us real hope for stopping it early and giving patients more time with their loved ones.”

Breast cancer remains the most common cancer in Nigeria with almost 30,000 cases and over 16,000 deaths annually. In the UK, nearly 56,000 new cases are diagnosed annually and over 11,500 deaths. In the US, there are 266,000 diagnoses and 40,000 deaths each year. Experts predict breast cancer global cases are expected to hit 3.2 million annually.

Simon Vincent, chief scientific officer at Breast Cancer Now, said : “This could help stop other cancers from spreading too. Now we need to turn this insight into life-saving treatments.”

Early detection remains critical. Warning signs include: lump in the breast or armpit, changes in breast size or shape, and nipple discharge or skin changes (dimpling, redness, crusting). Despite awareness campaigns, many women still don’t regularly check their breasts.

The breakthrough offers a beacon of hope in the fight against breast cancer. With further research and development, it could mark the beginning of a new era—where stopping cancer before it spreads becomes a reality.