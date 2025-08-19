Israel demands release of all hostages in Gaza deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
A senior Israeli official, on Tuesday, said the government demanded the release of all remaining hostages in any future Gaza deal.
This is coming a day after Hamas accepted a new truce proposal.
Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the senior official said the government’s stance had not changed and demanded the release of all hostages.
