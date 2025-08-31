Breaking: Former Police IG, Solomon Arase is dead

Solomon Arase

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Solomon Ehigiator Arase has passed away at Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja.

Arase, who served as Nigeria’s 18th Inspector-General of Police, was later appointed Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Before becoming IGP, he headed the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Bureau, the police force’s top intelligence unit.

Born on June 21, 1956, in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, Arase studied Political Science at Ahmadu Bello University, graduating in 1980, and joined the Nigeria Police Force on December 1, 1981. He later earned a Law degree from the University of Benin and a Master’s degree from the University of Lagos.

Throughout his distinguished career, he served in several strategic positions, including Principal Staff Officer to former IGPs, Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State, and Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of intelligence. He also represented Nigeria in Namibia under a United Nations peacekeeping mission and was a Fellow of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

Arase retired from the Force on June 21, 2016, upon reaching the statutory retirement age. In January 2023, he was appointed Chairman of the Police Service Commission by then-President Muhammadu Buhari, a position he held until June 2024.

He was widely respected for his dedication to police welfare and his reform-driven leadership. During his tenure, he introduced major initiatives such as the Intelligence Response Team, the Complaint Response Unit to address police misconduct, and the Safer Highway Patrols, which improved security for travelers across the country. Even after retiring, he continued to contribute to policing reforms, particularly in election security and neutrality.

Beyond policing, Arase was committed to education, youth empowerment, and social impact. Through the Solomon Ehigiator Arase Foundation (SEAF), he supported academic excellence by awarding scholarships to outstanding Nigerian students, with particular focus on children of deceased police officers and students from underserved communities.

In 2025, SEAF awarded scholarships to 29 beneficiaries across diverse disciplines including Medicine, Dentistry, Engineering, Criminology, Political Science, and Business Administration. The Foundation said the initiative reflects the values of integrity, service, and excellence that defined Arase’s career.

The scholarship programme, it added, is not merely financial support but an investment in Nigeria’s future leaders and an effort to build a more just and equitable society.

The ceremony marking this year’s award was filled with messages of hope and calls for sustained commitment to education and empowerment, especially for disadvantaged groups.

Arase is remembered as a principled leader, reformer, and patriot who left a lasting imprint on Nigeria’s security and development landscape.